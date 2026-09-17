Prof. Rumen Gechev: Bulgaria must maintain economic relations with the US

I do not accept the aggravation of the EU's relations with the US. I myself criticize the policy of the White House.

This was commented on in the studio of FACT to Lili Marinkova by Prof. Rumen Gechev.

He pointed out that the US foreign policy is harmful to Europe and Bulgaria, but this does not mean that we should not maintain economic relations with this leading economy.

Prof. Rumen Gechev warned that the development of relations with Canada should not be at the expense of and pulling the tail of the US, China or Russia. Because there is a possibility that we will get slapped again, as happened in the past.

Prof. Rumen Gechev recalled that Donald Trump is pulling out of the war in Ukraine by the socks and throwing the checks to pay Europe.

The main economic powers in the world are China and the USA, and the European Union is currently at odds with them.

See more of the conversation in the Video