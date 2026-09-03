Petya Vladimirova in front of FACT: The case for the fifth and sixth lots of "Hemus" was deliberately crushed (VIDEO)

The prosecutor's office is now coming out with a statement from which it is not clear which case it is talking about, because the prosecutor's office must admit that the case for the fifth and sixth lots of the "Hemus" highway was deliberately crushed. The charges against five, out of a total of nine, were partially or completely crushed at the stage of the pre-trial proceedings. And so only four people were left with charges - those who withdrew the money at the cash register - 64 million leva. This was commented on by Petya Vladimirova, a journalist from the site „Now“.

„The prosecutor's office now does not want to tell us about the case in the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, which is served by Emilia Rusinova. At the end of 2023 and in 2025, Rusinova, in her capacity as temporary appellate prosecutor, replaced the prosecutor's team and the prosecutor who prepared the indictment - prosecutor Zanev. After that, Zanev said that he considered it humiliating for himself and for the institution he represents to go to the media after he had made a written request to the Anti-Corruption Commission on the mechanism for holding the Prosecutor General accountable. This is an unprecedented request against the Prosecutor General, in which Zanev says that the team working on the case is being hindered from a high level in order to crush the case, which is what happened“, the guest added.

„There is no other such case in which a prosecutor would write a signal to the Inspectorate of SJC, to SJC, in which he claims that pressure is being exerted by the Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov. This was kept quiet then and then silence fell. We have asked the prosecutor's office how this case for the fifth and sixth lots of the "Hemus" highway is progressing, because Zanev got to the very scheme of the colossal abuses. I would even call them colossal thefts. They are not only for the fifth and sixth lots. The state company "Highways" receives huge money from the "Roads" Agency for the construction of this infrastructure. "Highways" conclude contracts with certain companies, for which it is very important that they have the protection of political parties, which somehow take on the obligation with their connections with the top of the prosecutor's office to protect the owners of these companies. But in the case for the fifth and sixth lots, the companies were indicted," he added. Petya Vladimirova.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

