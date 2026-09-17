Prof. Dimitar Denkov: We have seventh graders who do not know Bulgarian well

The trend of increasingly younger children using the Internet, social networks and modern mobile phones is worrying. We should note that parents themselves allow their children to do this, instead of paying attention to them.

This was commented on in the studio of FACT to Lili Marinkova by Prof. Dimitar Denkov.

He recalled that today we have a whole generation of children who graduate from 7th grade without knowing Bulgarian well. These children are also, in a sense, asocial. This is due to the imposed practice that money follows the student. This has also led to an increase in Roma schools and segregation of Roma.

Drugs have already reached children as young as 12. Anyone who took a walk around the schools during the long break could see this.

Bulgarian society is already a highly stratified society and this cannot be overcome by introducing one textbook, pointed out Prof. Dimitar Denkov.

See more of the conversation in the Video