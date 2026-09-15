Grigor Zdravkov to FACTS: From 2024 to today, the amount of fentanyl seized by the Customs Agency is zero (VIDEO)

I have been commenting on the fentanyl problem for the last 5 to 8 years. Apparently I have some preliminary information or I am simply not used to keeping quiet. When I have commented on fentanyl, it is about distribution in the country. First of all, let's congratulate the national television for finally thinking of doing some kind of campaign. The same campaign, slightly different, was "You are not alone" or "We will not leave you" during the government dominated by Delyan Slavchev Peevski, together with representatives of the "Customs" Agency. The colleague's name was Bakalov. He was walking there, they were doing concerts on the sea. They were explaining how they wouldn't leave the children. But it turns out like this - without referring to anyone in particular: We fish them out through international traffic and the rest goes to Bulgaria. And then we save them. I don't want to be a bad prophet, but these campaigns that are being done now are based on the fact that a bright young man created a group "Bulgaria's Zombies" on Facebook and showed us that there are people in Bulgaria who behave like zombies, addicted to - I emphasize, drugs mixed with fentanyl. But for this to come to light, it means that behind every such fentanyl or drug addict there are thousands more.

This is what Grigor Zdravkov from "Legiya Antimafia" commented on in the FACT studio to Lili Marinkova. Here is more of his analysis:

I will try to be educated. A rather reckless and joking statement by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs about the broken drug laboratory in Sofia. Let them explain to me that the poor - in this case, Roma - invented the formula for fentanyl on the Internet and flooded the whole of Bulgaria with 6 to 7 kilograms. But it doesn't matter what ethnicity they are. If we assume that this is true, this means that there are more fentanyl addicts in Bulgaria than there is a population. 6 or 7 kilograms of fentanyl in 24 hours is a lot. That's not even in good old England, as they say. The other thing - I don't know where they bought the precursors. But you can't go to a pharmacy and buy precursors. No one will give you the exact formula for fentanyl and this nonsense "on the Internet" only applies to Explorer, but not in Bulgaria. I want to note that:

Pure fentanyl enters Bulgaria from two places. I've said it here, 6 months ago and 2 years ago. Ukraine and China. Precursors also come from China.

Under strict secrecy, I looked quite favorably at the interview of the new head of the SDVR - a former head of a group from the 4th district, who very secretly explained to us that the ingredients for fentanyl - the so-called precursors, come from China. Well, let me tell you that since this government came into power, fentanyl has been caught zero. I just want to share that my colleague Bakalov, who was the head of drug trafficking, in the first working days of the new-old hope of customs Nikolay Shushkov, from the head of drug trafficking was made deputy head of the "Customs" Agency. In addition to the department of "Smuggling" and "Countering drug trafficking". If you release a report from the "Customs" Agency will understand the following incredibly nice fact:

From 2024 to today, fentanyl seized by the "Customs" Agency is zero. Let's ask the question, what else is this person doing there?

These four months to date, substances for the production of fentanyl - the so-called precursors - zero. I will just remind you that in confirmation of my words a few weeks ago, the Ministry of Internal Affairs realized a Ukrainian, who is not Bulgaria, Interpol is looking for him, for international drug trafficking, including fentanyl.

After the state in the person of the "Customs" Agency and their new leadership can't catch a single gram of fentanyl, the Ministry of Interior also hasn't caught a single gram of fentanyl - exported or imported, I'm starting to think this is no coincidence.

See more of the conversation in the Video