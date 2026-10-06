Prof. Iskra Baeva in front of FACT: We live in a pre-war period (VIDEO)

In the nineties, there was sharp politicization, because then there was 90% participation in the first democratic elections, and now we see that they are regularly below 50%. The last elections in April aroused greater interest, but this was due to greater expectations, too great expectations. But now the situation is different and this depoliticization comes to the fore. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio „FACT“ and the program „Conversation“ by the historian Prof. Iskra Baeva.

„A large part of Bulgarians today are not at all aware of what this is about. This is evident during the transfer of Tsar Samuil's bones, when a huge number of people were expected, there were free trains, everything was prepared, and in fact not only did not so many people come, but the people who came by train did not know about the event“, said Prof. Baeva.

In her words, this is a sign of a worrying change in Bulgarian society. “For me, this means that a large part of Bulgarians are not interested in either television or radio, and this, in my opinion, is frightening and worrying. If we look at the longer processes and if we compare what it was thirty-some years ago, this means that there is disappointment in democracy“, commented the historian.

“These great hopes, this enthusiasm from the nineties, it was from all sides. And today we have this disappointment that makes people distance themselves from everything. The concern is now even greater because of the international situation and the danger of Europe being drawn into war. And this is happening at a time when the history of Bulgaria, Europe, and even the world is at stake. We cannot turn a blind eye not only to the wars that are developing not far from us, but also to the ongoing militarization of the European Union, of the entire world“, she also stated.

“History shows that when more and more weapons are produced, the danger that these weapons will explode becomes greater. That ancient Roman expression – – – – – When you want peace, prepare for war“ – applies to short periods of time, and we seem to be living in a pre-war period now. There is a great danger that Europe will end up in war and this prospect is terrifying. I hope it will not come true, but such a danger exists. And at this very moment, Bulgarian society does not want to engage in any way with political processes, and this is worrying," the historian emphasized.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

