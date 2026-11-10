Kuzman Iliev to Fakti: The Black Sea Security Center could involve Bulgaria even more directly in the war (VIDEO)

Ursula von der Leyen comes and says: „First and foremost – a Black Sea Security Center“. But most likely, commitments will have to be made for operations to protect the Black Sea and for funding. This is a serious commitment and threatens Bulgaria’s security. If you do not do it, the same card is played again: there may be no money for you. Kuzman Iliev, chairman of the Bulgaria Can party, said this to Lily Marinkova in the FAKTI studio and on the „Conversation“ program.

„The next EU budget framework is now being put to a vote. Ursula von der Leyen wants a 60% increase in the budget – from 1.2 trillion to 1.8–2 trillion euros. If countries do not contribute more, they will have to pay much more in the form of taxes. We are talking about tariffs at the border, carbon emissions, fines, excise duties on tobacco, and charges on electronic goods. The European Commission also wants to tax large companies with a turnover of over 100 million euros in order to collect more money. This is a loss of sovereignty, but also an opportunity for Brussels to dictate the rules. The Poles and Hungarians know this in a very painful way – through the frozen European funds when they did not comply with certain policies concerning gender ideology and other similar issues“, Kuzman Iliev said.

„Now the issue is the war. The Black Sea Security Center would most likely be a coordination center – coordinating strategic decisions, databases, satellites and surveillance of the Black Sea. Very often, American aircraft conducting reconnaissance activities and collecting data fly over Bulgaria from our territory, after which this information is provided to Ukraine. This is known in Russia. We are directly and indirectly involved in the conflict because we do, after all, have American bases, airfields and ports which, in the event of an escalation of tensions, God forbid, could put us in an extremely dangerous situation“, he also said.

„It is no coincidence that Ursula von der Leyen is coming to us from Romania. Anyone can see on the map that there is a desire to mobilize NATO’s eastern flank. This is extremely dangerous in terms of its potential. Hundreds of drones pass through the territories of Finland and other Baltic states and strike St. Petersburg. The Ukrainians use this approach because Russian air defense systems in Belarus could intercept such an incursion, but through Finland and the Baltic states the drones reach their targets. But this is again interpreted in the east as complicity in the war. When you provide your airspace and waters, as well as your territory, you are taking part in the conflict“, Kuzman Iliev added.



Watch more from the conversation in the VIDEO.

