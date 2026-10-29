Valeri Naydenov to FACT: Ukraine is the false topic of the presidential campaign (VIDEO)

One of the huge paradoxes of this entire political campaign before the presidential elections is that a false topic has become central - the attitude towards Ukraine and whether to quarrel with Russia more or less. Firstly, nothing depends on Bulgaria. Secondly, both presidential candidates from whom we will choose will do exactly the same. Radev's policy does not differ in any way from the policy of previous administrations regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine. The only difference is in the style of the address to the voter. Ukraine is the false topic of the presidential campaign. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACT“ and the show “Conversation“ journalist Valeri Naydenov.



„At the same time, we have much more serious problems. There is a story by Yordan Yovkov, in which a group of minorities arrives in a village, they kill and slaughter each other in the center, a huge commotion arises, everyone rushes to watch, then finally they calm down and leave. Then it turns out that some others have passed by and robbed the chickens while everyone is watching the show. It's the same in the presidential campaign“, added Naydenov.



„I would say that 60 percent of the scandals revolve around what exactly someone said. What did they say about Crimea - is it ours, is it not ours? Crimea was once Bulgarian - there is such a moment in history. Tatarsky was also“, the guest also shared.



“After the Turkish Foreign Minister said that it would be good to create corridors in the Black Sea for the Russians and Ukrainians, maybe there is a possibility that this could happen. But since Turkey says so, it could happen. According to Germany, which is at the head of the group in Europe, first some good calculations need to be made about how much money there is. It turned out that there is no money in Europe and the European Union budget needs to be reduced by one trillion euros. But this means that they will cut off our subsidies for everything if the war continues. And according to the European powers, it must continue“, the guest also said.

“There is a tendency in Europe to expect that the European powers will have enough strength by the end of 2028 to oppose Russia. But during this time we will be left without money“, he also revealed.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

