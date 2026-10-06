Vasilena Chiara to FACT: A director in the Ministry of Health receives 10-12 times more than a working doctor (VIDEO)

We are talking about the salaries of young doctors who are on the front line, those who are always at work and are subjected to enormous stress. These salaries are really low, bordering on the minimum wage in most cases. That is why I showed what salaries administrators in the ministry and ministers of health receive. The goal was to make a comparison between what doctors who are in the field receive and what the political cabinet receives. We are talking about the political cabinet, which for the most part does not listen to our position. She announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACT“ and the show “Conversation“ Vasilena Chiara, medical student.

According to her, the information on the remunerations was requested under the Access to Public Information Act. “Even when I was submitting the application for access to the Ministry of Health, I cited cases in which it was decided that such data should not be personal data, because they are of public interest and can provide information to the public whether there is abuse of public funds and whether there is corruption. For the political cabinet and the heads of directorates, the information was provided to me as I requested“, said Vasilena Chiara.

“The part about the ministers was then forwarded to the Council of Ministers, which is their employer. But this is absurd, because they submit declarations to the KPKONPI, and then they refused me information. We know who the ministers are, we can get the declarations and see what properties they have. And the remunerations were personal data, this is absurd. And with lawyer Alexander Kashumov we filed a lawsuit“, she added.

According to Vasilena Chiara, the Council of Ministers subsequently changed its position and provided the information. “The most amusing part was that when the case was scheduled, the Council of Ministers changed its decision and provided all the information. I would not say that ministers receive very large amounts of money. They are between 5 and 7 thousand euros per month, which is an amount that is not shocking for the position they hold. They should not be corrupt. The rather shocking amounts were for the heads of directorates in the Ministry of Health, who are protected by law. They cannot be changed for each new political team. The highest amount we saw was 9,500 euros per month. It is inexplicable to me what a head of a directorate does, what work he has done for 9,500 euros per month. Such a director receives 10-12 times more than a working doctor in the system“, said Vasilena Chiara.

„I also got information about the deputy ministers. They receive about 7,000 euros per month. Some deputy ministers, depending on their seniority and the position they hold, receive about 10,500 euros as the highest amount. The Secretary General also receives about 6-7 thousand euros“, she also said.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

