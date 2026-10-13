Angel Slavchev to FACT: Bulgaria should have made the Black Sea a zone of peace (VIDEO)

We warned Bulgarian society, we also warned politicians in other parties that things would escalate even with the fall of the first drone in Kardam. At the same time, Bulgaria has the opportunity to be a bridge between the countries that are currently at war - Russia and Ukraine, and to help unite them around the idea of the Black Sea being a zone of peace. We had enough time for this to happen. There was time for the rulers to do something. Even now, the rulers in the person of President Radev, it is good to adopt such an approach so that the Black Sea becomes a security zone. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACT“ and the show “Conversation“ Angel Slavchev from “Vazrazhdane“.

“Such an initiative may not be attractive, but it was the duty of our rulers to start it, because we, the Bulgarian citizens, will suffer from the fact that military actions are being conducted in the Black Sea. What is to come from now on? Fear of the passage of merchant ships, and this will increase the price of goods passing through the Black Sea. This situation will worsen and we are in some kind of paradoxical world at the moment“, added the guest.

“Prime Minister Radev will call the Russian ambassador to have a cup of coffee, but why didn't he call the Ukrainian ambassador? We don't know whether the drones are Ukrainian or Russian, they could be from a third country. We don't have data and we immediately go to one side, which means we are taking sides. We do not have our own systems that are located on the Black Sea coast and are designed to counter drones. We are simply not prepared“, Slavchev also shared.

„The only thing all these Euro-Atlanticists could do is activate the so-called Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, to see what NATO can provide us at the moment, if such actions continue“, he also shared.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

