Georgi Todorov in front of FACT: Historical regularities reveal a dangerous connection between power and the Church (VIDEO)

Today we are talking about a routine human activity that cannot be judged as worthy or unworthy. The main goal of what I do is to trace historical regularities and show how they shed light on the current political-ecclesiastical reality. When we compare historical regularities with what is happening at the moment, something extremely dangerous, not to say lethal, emerges. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio „FACT“ and the program „Conversation“ by theologian Georgi Todorov.

„Both theology and history are exact sciences. They cease to seem accurate when one is afraid of Big Brother and the powerful of this world and conforms to them. When you remove this fear and begin to look at events as they are, you see that everything follows certain laws. We can trace a law over millennia, which is repeated hundreds of times and is still manifested today,“ the guest added.

“It is about the impact of hegemony on the Church, and it has two stages. The first is during the time of the Roman Empire, when the emperor — the hegemon — is Orthodox or heretic. When he is Orthodox, Orthodox councils are convened and their decisions are in defense of Orthodoxy. When the emperor is a heretic, councils are convened that make heretical decisions, and nothing in the Church can stop them — neither the saints, nor the prayers, nor the efforts of the faithful. Until an Orthodox emperor comes again, the Church cannot cope with heresy“, Todorov also shared.

„There are countless heresies in history, but the most dangerous for the Church are those that the emperor stands behind. When a heresy becomes hegemonic, the Church can hardly oppose it, because the hegemon appoints. That is why we pray for an Orthodox emperor to come. Then the heresy weakens and Orthodoxy triumphs. Hence the big question: who is the emperor today, who plays the same role? In my opinion, the mechanism is the same. After the disappearance of the empire and the power of the Turkish sultan, the deep state appears. That is why we call it Big Brother. Suddenly everything becomes clear: Big Brother takes the place that the emperor once occupied and dictates the rules. If the heretic is hegemonic, he imposes the hegemonic heresy; he will not impose Orthodoxy. If he is Orthodox, he will impose Orthodoxy. By virtue of historical laws, the world hegemon appears relatively late. In the first centuries and in the Middle Ages, there was no world hegemon in the modern sense of the word. In the 16th century, when colonial empires began to take shape, a world hegemon was created for the first time, which was initially collective. England, France, Spain and the Netherlands built their empires because they colonized. They fought among themselves, but together they formed the power of the European empire. It was not unified, but collective. Later, the United States became the leading world hegemon after World War II, the theologian also said.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

