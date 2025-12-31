The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera defined the meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, between Russian and American Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump as one of the key news events of 2025.

Even then - on August 15, it was a real victory for Putin. In 2025, he “secured his biggest diplomatic victory“, the newspaper wrote.

Among other major media events of the past year, the newspaper cited the harsh treatment of Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House, Trump's customs tactics, the Gaza peace plan, the US-China trade truce, the imprisonment of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and the stripping of Andrew, brother of King Charles III, of his princely title for his involvement in the scandalous case with American financier Jeffrey Epstein. The newspaper also noted that Trump continued to dominate the front pages of the past year.