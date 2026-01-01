Airstrike! Ukrainian drones kill 24 in strike on hotel and cafe in Kherson region

The Russian-appointed governor of Kherson region in southern Ukraine has accused Kiev of killing at least 24 people in a drone attack on a hotel and cafe where New Year's celebrations were taking place, Reuters reports.

Regional governor Volodymyr Saldo made his accusation on Telegram.

In his post, he claimed that three Ukrainian drones had struck the venue for New Year's celebrations in the coastal village of Khorly. Saldo described the attack as a "deliberate strike".

Russian state news agencies reported that at least 24 people were killed and 29 wounded.

Kherson Oblast is one of four regions in Ukraine that Russia declared its own in 2022 - a move that Kiev and most Western countries condemned as an illegal land grab.