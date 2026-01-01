The number of dead in the explosion in a crowded bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans Montana, which occurred during New Year's celebrations, may be several dozen, the Associated Press and Reuters reported, citing a police statement, BTA writes.

The injured are about 100, most of them seriously, according to authorities. Police said several people were receiving medical treatment for burns, and there were more than 100 people in the bar at the time of the explosion.

“We are devastated,” Frederic Gisler, police chief for the canton of Valais, told a news conference.

Some of the injured were foreigners. Helicopters and ambulances are helping the injured after the intensive care unit and operating room at the regional hospital were overwhelmed, according to regional councilor Matthias Renard.

In a region crowded with tourists skiing on the slopes, authorities have urged locals to exercise caution in the coming days to avoid incidents that would require medical resources that are already overwhelmed.

The fire at the popular The tourist bar "Constellation" in the canton of Valais exploded at around 1:30 a.m. Police, fire and rescue services are assisting the victims. The area has been cordoned off and a no-fly zone has been declared, police added.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but authorities have ruled out a deliberate attack.