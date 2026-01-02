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Over 100 killed in road accidents in Thailand in first 2 days of 2026

Over 100 killed in road accidents in Thailand in first 2 days of 2026

Speeding, drunk driving are main causes

Jan 2, 2026 12:11 761

Over 100 killed in road accidents in Thailand in first 2 days of 2026 - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

About 120 people died in road accidents in Thailand in the first days of the New Year, according to the Thai Road Safety Center.

The main causes of road accidents are speeding and drunk driving. According to the center, five Russian citizens were injured in road accidents on January 1-2. Newspaper „Haosud“ reported that a Russian citizen died in a motorcycle accident in Pattaya.

More than 12,000 people died and about 900,000 were injured in road accidents in Thailand in 2025. Of the fatalities, 569 were foreigners. More than 80% of all road accidents involved motorcycles.