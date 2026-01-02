The Christian Social Union (CSU) state group in the Bundestag (German parliament) believes that Ukrainians fit for military service should be repatriated from Germany. This is stated in a draft resolution prepared for a meeting of the CSU state group in Upper Bavaria, the Münchner Merkur newspaper reports.

“We will insist that Ukrainian men fit for military service contribute to the defense of their country”, the document says. In addition, the CSU notes, all asylum seekers – including newly arrived Ukrainians from April 2025 – should be subject to a rule requiring that all assets they own be used “to cover the costs of their stay in Germany”.

At the same time, the CSU called for a plan to prevent low-income migrants from entering the German social security system, even if they come from the EU, in particular Romania and Bulgaria. “EU citizens are currently guaranteed freedom of movement within the European Union based on case law, even with a minimum weekly working week of 5.5 hours”, the document stresses.

Those who work only a few hours a week, the CSU notes, should not have the full freedom of movement enjoyed by workers within the EU. “Labor migration to Germany should not be migration aimed at combating poverty“, said Alexander Hoffmann, leader of the CSU state group in the Bundestag.

The number of Ukrainian refugees in Germany had increased to 1.26 million by mid-October. Of the total number of Ukrainians in the country, more than 550,000 are men. On November 19, the German government approved amendments that deprive Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Germany after April 1, 2025, of so-called civil benefits. From now on, they will receive assistance like other asylum seekers, which means less in monetary terms than they currently receive.

Source: tass.ru