The CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev mocked the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and said that she will "work even harder for the suicide of Western civilization in 2026"

In a post on X, Kirill Dmitriev responded to von der Leyen's post in which she congratulated Europeans on the New Year and promised to "continue to work tirelessly to make Europe stronger" both at home and on the world stage.

"Poor Europeans", commented Kirill Dmitriev sarcastically.