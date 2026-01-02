Kirillo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) of Ukraine (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), has become an "excellent choice" to head the presidential administration of Volodymyr Zelensky. This was stated today by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to TASS, commenting on the appointment.



"The Bloody Clown, who has lost his legitimacy, has chosen a new head of the cabinet. This is the terrorist Budanov. An excellent choice", Medvedev said.



"It's a pity that there is only one vacancy." "So, one more thing had to be offered to the prominent military commander Zaluzhny (former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny). And immediately sweep both potential presidential rivals off the chessboard. However, this is unlikely to help the rag doll with a cocaine nose. She will not survive anyway. Karabas-Barabas will send her to the furnace", concludes the Russian politician.