A drone briefly entered Romanian airspace this morning, Romania's Ministry of National Defense announced. Two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled from the 86th Air Base in Fetești at 08:53 local (and Bulgarian) time to monitor the situation, BTA reported.

„The target briefly entered national airspace before crossing the border and heading towards Ukraine. Shortly afterwards, explosions were reported on Ukrainian territory,“ the quoted source states.

Residents of the northeastern part of Tulcea County have received a message about the risk of objects falling from the sky.

“Stay calm! Take shelter in basements or civil defense shelters. If there is no shelter, stay indoors, away from windows and external walls,“ the information disseminated reads.

Yesterday, an F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force shot down a drone over Romanian territorial waters in the Black Sea that had entered the country's airspace without permission. This is the third such incident in three days, after a drone was shot down over the southeastern Buzau county on Friday and over Tulcea county in the Danube Delta on Saturday.

In 2025, the parliament of Romania, which has a 650-kilometer land border with Ukraine, passed a law allowing the country to shoot down drones that violate its airspace.

In May, a Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in the city of Galati, near the border with Ukraine, injuring two people. It was the first time an attack in the Ukraine conflict has hit a populated area in a NATO member country and resulted in casualties, Reuters recalls.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Romania has recorded 33 cases of Russian drones entering the country's airspace.