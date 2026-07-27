Berlin attack: Why was the Islamist still at large?

After the attack on the "Christopher Street Day" in Berlin, in which one person died and 29 others were injured - some seriously, public attention has been focused on the story of the alleged perpetrator. According to the authorities, he was known to the German police. A journalistic investigation by the German media NDR, WDR and "Süddeutsche Zeitung" shows that Abdul B. had already attracted the attention of the authorities as a suspected Islamist years ago and had been under surveillance until recently. Since he was 16 years old, German intelligence had had information about the young man. Even as a teenager, the German citizen of Lebanese origin was active in Islamist circles in Berlin.

Convicted but released

According to information from the three German media outlets, the alleged perpetrator Abdul B., who was killed by the police yesterday, was sentenced in May 2026 to a year and ten months for "preparation of a terrorist act". This was done under the provisions of juvenile law. The prosecutor's office wanted the sentence to be nearly three years. Abdul B., however, was sentenced to "preliminary probation", which is provided for in juvenile criminal law in order to give young people a last chance for positive change.

In such cases, the court can later decide whether to change the sentence to a suspended sentence. Abdul B. was released and ordered to participate in a deradicalization program, the newspaper "Die Welt” reported.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner expressed outrage at the court's actions regarding Abdul B. "Initially, he was convicted under juvenile criminal law, and then, unfortunately, the court issued a suspended sentence. I don't want to comment on that – because it is within the competence of the independent judicial system, but I simply have no words”, the CDU politician told ARD.

Slow decisions and omissions

According to the latest information, the 21-year-old man, who was born in Berlin, was in a phase in which the social, family and personal problems of the young man in question were being analyzed in order to take appropriate measures for help.

The counseling center, where he was supposed to participate in a deradicalization program, had not yet made a final decision on whether to take on Abdul B.'s case at all. The investigation by NDR, WDR and "Süddeutsche Zeitung” shows that he has made two voluntary visits to the center and is scheduled to make a third visit in the coming week.

The workers at the counseling center say that Abdul B. was a complex case - on the one hand, he behaved friendly and was executive, but on the other hand, experts noted that he responded in a purely formal manner and clearly did not take the conversations seriously.

As early as November 2025, the police defined Abdul B. as a ”potential threat”. He was then arrested at the Berlin airport. A ”potential threat” is considered to be anyone who, according to the assessments of the law enforcement agencies, is potentially ready to commit violence. Sources in the security forces told the German media that Abdul B. had already spent three months in custody in Lebanon and was then extradited to Germany. He is also said to have tried to travel to Syria to join the terrorist group "Islamic State".

Under surveillance in recent weeks?

NDR, WDR and "Süddeutsche Zeitung" report that Abdul B. has been under surveillance in recent weeks, but constantly. His case has also been discussed with the Terrorism Protection Center in Berlin, sources at the three German media outlets say. It is believed that the police even searched Abdul B.'s home before the attack after he posted a photo of a weapon on social media. However, it turned out to be a toy.

Abdul B. is believed to be the perpetrator of the attack because, according to police information, the white minivan that drove into people on Saturday night was rented by him, and a mobile phone believed to be his was found in the vehicle.

Political reactions in Germany

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrint told the RTL television channel that it was "incomprehensible" how a person who is considered a threat was given a suspended sentence. However, he rejected accusations that the Islamist threat in Germany is being underestimated, ARD writes. "This danger is being closely monitored by the authorities," Dobrint said. Right-wing and left-wing extremists, as well as Islamists, are being watched equally carefully, the German Interior Minister commented.

After the attack, calls for tougher laws have intensified. Terrorism expert Peter Neumann told ZDF that he believes Germany's anti-terrorism laws are too lenient. "The sentences in Germany are too lenient compared to other European countries. We also have a juvenile criminal law. The suspected attacker fell under its jurisdiction.” This law prioritizes the resocialization of young people, which often puts public safety second, Neumann said. He believes this should be reviewed.

The CDU parliamentary group's domestic policy spokesman Alexander Trom called for "no leniency" towards supporters of Islamist ideology. This should be reflected in the conditions for imprisonment, preventive detention and detention for the purpose of deportation, the politician from the ruling party believes.

SPD domestic policy expert Sebastian Fiedler sees the problem in the case of Abdul B. in something else. Speaking to Deutschlandfunk radio, he said that attention should be paid to why a suspended sentence was imposed in this particular case and that demands for harsher sentences should not be rushed.

Authors: Florian Flade ARD | Jörg Dill ARD | Roman Leberger ARD