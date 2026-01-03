Zelensky decided: 34-year-old Mykhailo Fedorov will be the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the current head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov will become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine, NOVA reported.

Zelensky announced this in his evening address, world agencies and the Ukrainian UNIAN agency reported.

„I have proposed Mykhailo Fedorov as the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Mykhailo is deeply involved in issues related to drones, he works very effectively on the digitalization of state services and processes. Together with all our military, with the military command, together with national arms manufacturers and partners of Ukraine, it is necessary to implement such changes in the defense sector that will be beneficial. I have offered Denis Shmygal to head another direction in state affairs. There will be other personnel decisions in the institutions soon“, the president said, quoted by UNIAN.

According to him, the new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service will also be announced soon, after its previous head Oleg Ivashchenko headed military intelligence, and the head of military intelligence Kirill Budanov became the new head of Zelensky's office.

“A significant internal restart was launched today, with changes aimed at making Ukraine more resilient. Over the past year, state institutions have shown both good results that need to be strengthened, and problems that should not be carried over into the new year“, the Ukrainian leader added.

Fedorov will be the youngest minister in the Ukrainian government. He is only 34 years old.