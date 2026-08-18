Damascus court sentences cousin of Bashar al-Assad to death for war crimes

A Damascus court has sentenced Wassim al-Assad, cousin of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, to death for multiple murders, torture, crimes against humanity and war crimes, France 24 reports, Fokus reports.

The court found that Wassim al-Assad had formed two paramilitary groups loyal to the former regime that had participated in deadly attacks in the Damascus area. Magistrates also found him guilty of inciting civil war and inciting sectarian hatred.

At the same time, he was acquitted of charges of smuggling and drug trafficking due to lack of sufficient evidence. The court reserved the right to reopen the proceedings on these charges if new evidence emerges.

The verdict comes against the backdrop of trials that began in Syria in April against key figures from the former regime for crimes committed during the civil war that claimed the lives of over 500,000 people.

Wassim al-Assad was detained in June 2025 in the Syrian-Lebanese border area.

The death sentence is subject to appeal before the Court of Cassation.

Meanwhile, Bashar Assad, whose government was overthrown on December 8, 2024, is in Russia with his family.