Eight more European countries join EU sanctions against Belarus

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kalas welcomed the decision of eight non-EU European countries to join EU sanctions against Belarus, Reuters reported, BTA reports.

The restrictive measures have been joined by Republic of North Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Ukraine, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

These countries will bring their national policies into line with the EU Council decisions adopted in July. The new sanctions expand restrictions on goods and technologies that could strengthen Belarus' military, technological, defense or security sectors.

The measures also include additional restrictions on imports of goods that could provide Belarus with alternative sources of revenue, as well as expanding restrictions related to Belarus' participation in EU-based crypto-asset companies.

The EU justified the sanctions with Belarus' participation in the Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as the ongoing actions of the Belarusian authorities, which have led to international criticism and sanctions.

Kaia Kalas welcomed the decision of the eight countries and stressed the importance of their adherence to the common European policy towards Minsk.