Volodymyr Zelensky personally participated in planning the attacks on the Russian presidential residence and the Kherson village of Khorli, regional governor Volodymyr Saldo said on the TV channel “Russia 1“.

“Of course, it was the Kiev regime and Zelensky himself planned these actions last week - an attempt to attack the presidential residence, and now Khorli, just before the New Year“,“ said Saldo.

He stressed that the action in Khorli was planned in a sadistic manner, and Saldo called the Ukrainian side's claims that Russian troops were hit in the village elements of information warfare.

Earlier Saldo expressed the opinion that the attack on Zelensky was intended to compensate for the failure of the attack on the Russian presidential residence in a cafe and hotel in Horley.