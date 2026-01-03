US attack on Venezuela lasted less than 30 minutes

The strikes carried out by US forces on Venezuelan territory on Saturday evening lasted less than half an hour, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

It is noted that it is still unclear whether the US plans further action against Venezuela. Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured US Senator Mike Lee that Washington does not intend to continue the attacks.

The oil facilities belonging to Venezuela's state-owned oil and gas company, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA), were not damaged by the US air strikes, Reuters reported, citing company officials.

The company's management assured employees that oil production and refining were proceeding as usual. According to the same sources, while PDVSA's facilities were not damaged in the strikes, significant damage was caused to the port of La Guaira on the Caribbean coast.