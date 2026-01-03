Trump: US troops will not be in Venezuela if Rodriguez listens to Washington

US troops will not be deployed in Venezuela if Vice President Delcy Rodriguez does what Washington wants. US President Donald Trump said this in an interview with the New York Post.

Trump was asked if “US troops will be deployed in Venezuela and help run the country“. “If the vice president does what we want, we won't have to do that“, he replied.

The US leader added that the US “has spoken to her many times and she understands“ situation.

At the same time, Trump did not rule out a second wave of strikes against Venezuela, saying the US was prepared and that the second wave could be “much bigger than the first“.

Trump had previously effectively acknowledged that Delcy Rodriguez was the president of Venezuela after the US military operation. According to him, she was recently sworn in as president.