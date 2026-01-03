Maduro may have been betrayed by bribed people from his entourage (VIDEO)

Swiss political scientist and associate professor at Kyoto University Pascal Lotaz does not rule out the possibility that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was reportedly taken to the US with his wife, was betrayed by people from his inner circle bribed by US intelligence agencies.

“The fact that they got to him, if Nicolas Maduro was indeed captured, almost certainly means that he was betrayed from within,“ he said on his YouTube channel.

The expert suggests that Washington apparently managed to “bribe people from Maduro's inner circle“ in a coordinated effort to lure him from his residence. “I can't imagine American special forces landing and taking Maduro out of the presidential palace under heavy fire,” Lotaz added.