ISW: Russia supports Maduro after US operation

On January 3, the Russian Foreign Ministry (MFA) published a template position condemning the US operation and reaffirming support for the Venezuelan leadership.

Moscow called on the two sides to find a solution through dialogue and expressed its readiness to assist in these efforts. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on January 3 and reiterated the MFA's statements during the conversation.

This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The Russian Foreign Ministry denied a report by "Reuters" from January 3, which claimed that Rodriguez was in Russia, news.bg specified.

Russian bloggers reacted to the US operation in Venezuela, including by criticizing the Venezuelan military as weak and unprepared and highlighting Russia's missile stockpiles and nuclear capabilities in comparison.

On January 3, Ukrainian authorities met in Kiev with national security advisers from Western allies and partners. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on January 3 that he had met with national security advisers from the member states of the Coalition of the Willing and representatives of the European Council, the European Commission (EC) and NATO.

Zelensky reported that the officials discussed a framework peace plan, security guarantees, as well as Ukraine's economic recovery. First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia said that Ukraine had presented the main documents of the ongoing peace talks to the national security advisers ahead of the meeting in Paris on January 6.

Zelensky announced additional personnel changes in the Ukrainian government and military. Zelensky announced on January 2 that he had proposed the current Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov to take the post of Minister of Defense.

Zelensky noted that Fedorov could apply his experience in facilitating Ukraine's "Drone Line" project (which aims to integrate drone and ground operations in the Ukrainian army) and the digitalization of state services and processes in the defense sector. Zelensky proposed appointing the current Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal as the new Minister of Energy and First Deputy Prime Minister.

Zelensky further announced that he would appoint Kyslytsia as First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration. He noted that Kislytsia will continue to work in the Ukrainian negotiating delegation.

Zelensky also announced that he is considering new candidates for heads of military administrations in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Ternopil and Chernihiv regions.