The events in Venezuela are causing alarm in countries such as Iran and Denmark, against which US President Donald Trump has expressed readiness to take drastic measures. Cuba is also on the list of countries in the US president's sights, The Guardian writes, quoted by Focus.



"Trump looks at the world through the eyes of a 19th century imperialist, but with 21st century weapons“, the article emphasizes.



The author of the publication recalls that in recent days Trump has spoken about the US's readiness to stand up for anti-government protesters. As for Greenland, the US presidential administration has repeatedly threatened to take control of the Danish island.



The Danish military intelligence service has called the United States a security threat, which was previously unthinkable for a NATO ally, The Guardian notes.



During a press conference on Saturday, January 3, Trump expressed the opinion that the situation in Cuba is similar to the situation in Venezuela and that "helping the Cuban people" would be a logical step.



For his part, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that if he lived in Havana and was a member of the government, he would be "very worried, to say the least".



This accelerates the transition from a world based largely on rules to a world of competing spheres of influence that determine the strength of armed forces and their willingness to use them, the author of the article points out. He also cited the thesis of American commentator David Rothkopf, who called it “Putinization of US foreign policy“.



On the night of January 3, the US military launched strikes on the Venezuelan capital Caracas. US President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife Cilia Flores, had been captured by the “Delta” special forces and deported.



US Attorney General Pam Bondi later said that Maduro would be tried under US law.



"Nicolas Maduro is charged with conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and explosive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and explosive devices against the United States“, she confirmed.



A little later yesterday, Trump announced that Maduro and his wife had been taken aboard the warship ''Iwo Jima, which'' is on its way to New York, and also published a photo of him in captivity.



Western media reported today that Maduro had arrived in the US, having already been taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. There he will await a U.S. court appearance in the coming days.



The U.S. Department of Justice on Saturday charged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with playing a key role in a massive conspiracy, spanning about 25 years, to smuggle cocaine into the United States involving regional drug cartels and armed groups.