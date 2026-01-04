Donald Trump: Delcy Rodriguez should be careful because she could pay a higher price than Maduro

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez could “pay a higher price“ than ousted leader Nicolas Maduro, “if she doesn't do what's right“, Reuters reported. Trump said this in an interview with “The Atlantic“ magazine, BTA reports.

“Rebuilding the country is not a bad thing”, Trump added. “Venezuela is bankrupt. "This country is a disaster in all areas," he added.

A large part of former President Nicolas Maduro's security team was killed in the US operation that led to the capture of the head of state on Saturday.

This was revealed by AFP. The agency cited a televised statement by Venezuelan Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino Lopez.

It was made on Sunday morning.

"The Bolivarian National Armed Forces categorically condemn the dastardly kidnapping of citizen Nicolás Maduro, constitutional president, our commander in chief, as well as his wife.

The crime was committed yesterday, Saturday, January 3, after a significant part of his security guards - soldiers and innocent citizens - were killed in cold blood," the minister said.

The killings took place during the seizure of the presidential residence.

Maduro rejected Trump's ultimatum in December

The Venezuelan president refused to step down and go into exile in Turkey

Lopez did not specify the exact number of victims, but supported the declaration of Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as interim president.

Vladimir Padrino Lopez said the armed forces were mobilized throughout the country to guarantee sovereignty.