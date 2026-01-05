40 dead in Crans-Montana bar fire identified

The last 16 people who died in a bar fire in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve have been identified, local police in the Valais canton announced this evening, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

This means that the identities of all 40 victims have now been established. Half of them - 20 - are minors.

The dead included 21 Swiss, nine French, including one woman with dual citizenship (both Swiss) and another with triple (French, British and Israeli), six Italians, including one with dual citizenship (also of the United Arab Emirates), a Belgian, a Portuguese, a Romanian and a Turk. The victims were aged between 14 and 39.

The victims included 11 Swiss women aged between 14 and 24, as well as 10 of their compatriots, most of whom were aged between 16 and 21, plus one man aged 31.

The French victims were four women and five men, including the oldest deceased (aged 39).

All of the Italian victims - two girls and four boys - were aged 15 or 16.

The Belgian woman who died was 17, the Portuguese woman was 22.

The victims from Romania and Turkey were 18-year-old boys.

The fire injured 119 people. The identities of 113 of these people, also mostly young people, have been established.