At least 12 killed in bus crash in Poland

A bus with Polish license plates traveling on the M3 highway towards Nyíregyháza suddenly veered off the road into a ditch and overturned on the night of August 16, local authorities reported.

According to preliminary information from the Hungarian police, the bus driver fell asleep at the wheel. He has been detained.

The tourist bus was carrying 57 passengers and two drivers. Twelve people died in the accident. Several were injured and are receiving medical attention.

Police in the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén region are currently conducting rescue operations at the scene of the incident and investigating the circumstances.

The Hungarian prime minister expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and thanked the emergency services.

In early August, a serious accident involving a tourist bus, three cars and a van occurred on the Terni-Rieti motorway in Italy, killing six people and injuring 34 others.

In early June, a serious tram accident in Berlin injured 20 people.

Earlier in Dresden, Germany, 30 people were injured in an accident involving a tram and a bus.