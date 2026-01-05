Zelensky: We are preparing for two options

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is preparing for a week of diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia, DPA reported.

Meetings are planned in Europe to further contribute to Ukraine's defense and to end the war, he said last night in his evening video address, without giving details about the time and place of the talks.

Zelensky summarized that Ukraine will prepare for two options: diplomacy or further active defense if pressure from partners on Russia proves insufficient.

The chiefs of general staff of the armed forces of Ukraine's allied countries are expected to meet today in Kiev to discuss the country's future, DPA notes. Tomorrow, the Coalition of the Willing, led by France and Britain, will hold a high-level meeting in Paris to discuss the results of the talks in the Ukrainian capital.

National security advisers from 14 European Union countries and Canada already met in Kiev the day before yesterday.

Against this backdrop, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, quoted by Ukrinform, 154 battles yesterday.

According to the report, the Russian army was most active in the area of the cities of Pokrovsk, in the eastern Donetsk region, and Gulyaipole, in the neighboring Zaporizhia region.





















