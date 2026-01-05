Trump: No new military operation against Venezuela is necessary, we need to fix the situation there

US President Donald Trump said that it is more important for him to "fix the situation" in Venezuela than to have elections in the country, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.



He commented on the issue aboard his "Air Force One" plane after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured by the US armed forces and taken to New York to be tried on a number of charges, including "narco-terrorism".



"We are working with the people who were just sworn in," Trump said, referring to Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who is replacing Maduro.



The US president predicted that a new military operation against Venezuela would not be necessary. "We were ready for a second wave, everything was ready, but I don't think we will need it," he said.