Maduro successor calls for balanced and respectful relations with US

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez has called for balanced and respectful relations with the United States, Agence France-Presse reported.

Rodriguez was confirmed in office by Venezuela's Supreme Court on Saturday, the day US armed forces captured President Nicolas Maduro and took him to New York to stand trial.

"We consider it our priority to move towards balanced and respectful international relations between the United States and Venezuela," Rodriguez wrote on "Telegram". She called on the "US government to work together on a cooperative agenda focused on shared development".

Earlier, Trump said that it was more important for him to "fix the situation" in Venezuela than to have elections in the country. "We are working with the people who were just sworn in", he said aboard his "Air Force One" plane, referring to Rodriguez.

Yesterday, in an interview with "The Atlantic" magazine, the US president warned that Venezuela's new leader could "pay a higher price" than his ousted predecessor, "if he doesn't do what's right".

Aboard "Air Force One", Trump added that the United States is for those who "control the situation" in Venezuela.