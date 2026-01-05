The government of the Republic of North Macedonia firmly stands behind the arguments and actions of our strategic partner the United States, said the country's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, quoted by MIA, BTA reported.

“We are most concerned about the deafening silence in the past of these same European and world countries, when international law was violated with regard to the coat of arms of Macedonia and the Macedonian people“, Mickoski said yesterday in response to a question about the country's position regarding the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States.

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had been captured after the United States carried out a large-scale strike on the Latin American country.

North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Timcho Mucunski welcomed the US actions earlier, contrary to Europe's restraint towards these actions and its claim that this undermines international law, MIA recalls.

Mickoski commented that whether what happened in Venezuela is a violation of international law should be assessed by experts.

„How come now suddenly everyone is commenting on whether this is international law or not, etc., considering that I know a large part of those who comment, and they are not experts in international law. But if you make an exception once in your life, it becomes a practice and it's a matter of time before it hits you in the back," Mickoski also noted.

In response to a question about whether the precedent in Venezuela could happen in other countries, Mickoski pointed out that such a precedent was the change of the flag of the Republic of North Macedonia, when it was supposed to become a member of the UN.

“When the Constitution was changed, when the constitutional name (of the state) was changed and people were lied to that in three or four years we would become a member of the European Union, NATO, etc. These are the real precedents“, Mickoski concluded.