Iran threatens US with "crushing" response to new threats

Iran promised a "crushing" response to any new threats from the US, Reuters reported, quoted by News.bg.

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Ali Abdollahi, said that the Islamic Republic's response will be large-scale and decisive.

“Thanks to its readiness on land, sea, air, air defense and cyberspace, the Iranian Armed Forces will respond to the enemy's new threats with crushing, punitive and devastating actions,“ Abdollahi said.

His statement comes after US President Donald Trump warned that Washington was imposing “draconian sanctions“ of Tehran and will take severe economic measures against any country that helps Iran.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that Washington seemed to have concluded that it could not prevail over Iran in a direct military confrontation.

During a visit to neighboring Iraq, Qalibaf called for the development of a plan to deal with US sanctions. He accused the US and Israel of waging an economic and, in his words, “cognitive” war against Iran.

Against this backdrop, oil markets remain under pressure. Oil prices have stabilized but are headed for a second consecutive weekly increase on concerns about energy exports from the Persian Gulf region.

A day earlier, oil reached its highest level in more than three weeks after Washington threatened new sanctions.

The intensification of rhetoric between Washington and Tehran is increasing concerns that economic pressure could escalate into a new escalation with consequences not only for both countries but also for global energy markets.