In Switzerland after the tragedy: Why are the two bar managers at large?

Public pressure for answers from the investigation into the fire in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, which claimed the lives of 40 people, intensified after authorities announced that all the victims had been identified, Reuters reported. Most of the dead were teenagers, BTA reported.

A number of world leaders, including Pope Leo and Chinese President Xi Jinping, expressed their condolences.

According to the prosecutor's office, the fire broke out in the early hours of January 1 and the cause was probably the use of sparklers or candles that set the ceiling of the establishment on fire.

Authorities are investigating the two bar managers on several charges, including causing death by negligence. Police said yesterday that there are currently no grounds for their arrest and that they are not believed to be at risk of absconding.

The Swiss newspaper "Blick" reported this morning that public discontent is growing.

"Why are the two bar managers free?" reads the front-page headline of the publication, superimposed on a photo of mourners and journalists gathered around a huge pile of flowers in front of the "Constellation" bar.

The youngest victims of the fire, which injured more than 100 people, were just 14 years old, and the dead came from all over Europe, including several from France and Italy.

Swiss authorities have not released the names of the victims.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini wrote on social media that "in a civilized country like Switzerland, many people would have to go to prison." Salvini said there had been a lapse in ensuring the safety of the bar's basement, questioning fire safety systems and whether sufficient checks had been carried out.

Ayka Shapaz, who took part in the silent march in the city yesterday, said there must be justice for the sake of future generations.

"It is crucial that such a tragedy never happens again. The investigation must be thorough," she said.

Another well-known Swiss newspaper, – "Tages-Anzeiger", wrote that answers must be given to questions about age checks on bar patrons, the soundproofing materials used in the basement and the standards governing the use of fireworks.

One of the bar's two managers, Jacques Moretti, told Swiss media that "Constellation" has been inspected three times in 10 years and that everything was done according to the rules.

Authorities in the canton of Valais said investigators were checking whether the bar had passed mandatory annual inspections, but that the municipality had not raised concerns or reported any irregularities.