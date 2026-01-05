What charges have been brought against Nicolas Maduro and how will he fight them in court?

Nicolas Maduro, the Venezuelan president captured in a US military raid, faces criminal charges in Manhattan, where federal prosecutors have been pursuing him for years, Reuters reports.

Here is a summary of the indictment unsealed on Saturday against Maduro, his wife, son and other co-defendants.

What charges are brought against Maduro?

The indictment alleges that Maduro and other Venezuelan leaders abused public trust and corrupted once-legitimate institutions for more than 25 years to bring tons of cocaine into the United States.

Alleged It is also alleged that Maduro and his allies have "provided law enforcement cover and logistical support" to major drug trafficking groups, such as the Sinaloa Cartel and the Tren de Aragua gang. These criminal organizations sent profits to high-ranking officials who protected them in return, the Justice Department said.

Maduro is also accused of selling Venezuelan diplomatic passports to known drug traffickers and facilitating flights under diplomatic cover to repatriate drug proceeds from Mexico to Venezuela.

Maduro is charged with four counts: conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

The case was filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, an office within the Justice Department known for its staunch independence and aggressive prosecutions.

The same attorney general's office returned an indictment against Maduro in 2020 on the same four counts. The updated indictment, released Saturday, adds some new details and co-defendants, including Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores.

The first lady is accused of ordering kidnappings and murders, as well as accepting bribes in 2007 to arrange a meeting between drug traffickers and the director of Venezuela's National Anti-Drug Service.

What's next in the criminal case?

Maduro is expected to make his first court appearance today. A judge will likely inform him of the charges against him and ensure he has a lawyer.

It could be months or even more than a year before Maduro is tried. Prosecutors could offer a plea deal to avoid a trial.

Maduro's case is expected to be overseen by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, who was appointed to handle the case against Maduro in 2020.

The 92-year-old lawyer has been skeptical of the Trump administration's arguments in other high-profile cases.

Earlier this year, Hellerstein rejected attempts to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members under the Foreign Enemies Act, arguing that the wartime law had been misapplied by the Trump administration.

What defenses will Maduro present?

As the case progresses, Maduro is likely to argue for acquittal because he is immune, or protected from prosecution, because he is foreign head of state.

In some cases, judges have concluded that foreign officials enjoy immunity from lawsuits in U.S. courts.

However, Maduro faces an uphill battle with this argument because of historical precedent: the 1989 U.S. invasion of Panama that toppled the country's leader, Manuel Noriega.

Like Maduro, Noriega was accused of conspiring to smuggle drugs into the U.S. and was captured in a military operation in his homeland.

U.S. courts have rejected Noriega's immunity argument, deference to the U.S. government's contention that he is not the legitimate leader of Panama. Legal experts said the precedent is likely to undermine Maduro's efforts to have the charges dismissed.

Maduro is also likely to invoke a legal doctrine that criminal charges should be dismissed if prosecutors brought them in a vindictive or selective manner. He could also argue that the claims against him are time-barred, meaning they are too old to be prosecuted in court.

Federal conspiracy charges generally have a five-year statute of limitations, meaning charges must be filed within five years of the completion of the alleged crime, with some exceptions.