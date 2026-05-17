The Russian-Ukrainian conflict will probably continue “for quite some time“, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said at a meeting with students.

“I have no idea when the war in Ukraine will end. You can ask me a thousand times. I don't know. I spoke with Russian President Putin, then I spoke with Ukrainian President Zelensky. Everyone has their own story. Sometimes you don't know who to trust“, he added.

Fico believes there is “huge potential for more and more military conflicts“ regarding Iran, Cuba and other countries. "I just hope that nobody goes crazy and drops an atomic bomb somewhere," the Slovak leader added.

"I don't see the times we face today as particularly promising," Fico admitted.

The Slovak prime minister called for appreciating peace and stressed that "things that we cannot even dream of" happen in combat.