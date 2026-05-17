Iran: Our friends have priority for passage through the Strait of Hormuz

Ships from countries friendly to Iran are given priority for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei said in an interview with TASS.

“First and foremost, we allow the passage of tankers belonging to friendly countries“, the ambassador said. “Secondly, all these tankers must follow the rules and laws established by our armed forces“, he stressed. “If tankers do not coordinate their movements with the armed forces“, he warned, they will be considered legitimate targets.

“We argue that security should be for everyone“, Sanei explained. “It will not be the case that some countries have security while Iran does not. It will not be the case that someone exploits and uses economic benefits while Iran is under the pressure of economic sanctions. It is certain that without Iran's approval, without Iran's permission, no tanker will be able to pass through this strait, and if it does so without approval, it will bear the consequences.“

Saney gave the example of the passage of an Iraqi tanker bound for Vietnam through the strait this week after Iran's approval. The diplomat noted that the United States is currently under international pressure due to attempts to block the strait. “The Americans called it “Project Freedom“ (Operation Project Freedom, which organizes the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz – TASS). To escort tankers from other countries so that they can safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz. But they stopped it two days later because they saw that they were not doing enough,” Sanay said.

The United States launched the operation in the Strait of Hormuz on May 4, but the next day, US President Donald Trump announced the suspension. He said he agreed to the pause at the request of Pakistan and other countries due to peace talks with Iran.