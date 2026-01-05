US Vice President J.D. Vance said today that a “crazy person“ tried to break into his home in Ohio, breaking windows, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Vance's family was not there at the time of the attack.

CNN, citing a law enforcement source, reported earlier today that authorities are investigating an incident at the vice president's home, and one person has been detained in connection with the case.

“As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by breaking windows. "I am grateful to the Secret Service and the Cincinnati Police for their quick response," Vance wrote in a post on the social network "Ex".

"We weren't even home, as we had already returned to Washington," he added, urging the media not to publish photos of his home with holes in the windows.