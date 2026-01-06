At the end of December, Peruvian shamans, as they do every year, made predictions for 2026 with a special ritual and then predicted that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro would fall from power - and very soon they turned out to be right, summarizes the French newspaper "Figaro", quoted by BTA.

This prompted many to search the Internet for information from December 29 and check what else the shamans had predicted then. The predictions were made during their meeting south of the capital Lima. The predictions that Maduro would be defeated, however, did not include the intervention of the US military, nor that he would be captured by them, says shaman Juan de Dios Garcia.

The shamans also predicted that in 2026, US President Donald Trump would have serious health problems.

They also predicted that Keiko Fujimori would win the presidential election in Peru after three unsuccessful attempts.

Among their predictions was the end of the war in Ukraine. But the problem here is that they had predicted a similar development of events for 2023, notes "Figaro“.