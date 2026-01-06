Shocking details of the tragedy in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana

There have been no fire safety inspections at the bar in Crans Montana since 2019, where 40 people died in a fire on New Year's Eve, the mayor of the resort village in the Swiss Alps, Nicola Ferro, said today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

"We are deeply sorry. "We had no idea there were no inspections," Ferro told media representatives about the lack of inspections in the period 2020-2025.

The mayor added that the soundproofing foam used for the ceiling in the "Constellation" bar was once considered safe.

Investigators announced that the fire, which spread rapidly in the early hours of January 1, most likely started from sparklers that set fire to the ceiling of the underground part of the bar.

Sparklers are now banned in all establishments in Crans Montana, Mayor Ferro also announced.