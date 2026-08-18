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Donald Trump has not given up on the idea of making the Strait of Hormuz an American territory

Donald Trump has not given up on the idea of making the Strait of Hormuz an American territory

In recent months, the US authorities have regularly stated that they control this strategically important strait

Aug 18, 2026 08:18 48

Donald Trump has not given up on the idea of making the Strait of Hormuz an American territory - 1
AFP AFP

US President Donald Trump said that he continues to support the idea of declaring the Strait of Hormuz a US territory.

"I think it's a great idea", he told journalists at the White House, quoted by AFP.

Trump once again expressed the opinion that the US de facto controls the strait. According to him, this control is ensured by the naval blockade of Iran, carried out by the US Navy.

"We control the strait through our blockade (...). The blockade is very effective," the US president said.

Earlier in August, Trump said he could declare the Strait of Hormuz "US territory".

In recent months, US authorities have regularly claimed control of this strategically important strait. Iran, for its part, has periodically denied these claims.