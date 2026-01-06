Aleksandar Vucic: The dirtiest campaign against Serbia is being waged throughout the region

The dirtiest campaign against Serbia is being waged throughout the region. This was stated by the country's President Aleksandar Vučić in the city of Trebinje on the occasion of the Day of Republika Srpska, where Milorad Dodik was also present, BTA reported.

According to Vučić, an anti-Serbian campaign is being led by Pristina and Zagreb, but also in Sarajevo and Podgorica.

According to him, the Serbian government well understands the "new military alliance of Zagreb, Pristina and Tirana", as he said, this is an alliance against the Serbian people and "they should not be fooled and think that this is news for a day or two".

"Zagreb's attempt to put Podgorica under full control and include everything in the general anti-Serbian policy is clear and visible to us," Aleksandar Vučić is categorical, adding that "difficult years" lie ahead for Republika Srpska, but Serbia "will do everything possible to preserve the peace".

According to the Serbian president, peace can only be preserved if Serbia is "a sufficient deterrent for all those who plan to threaten it in the future".

He also assured that Republika Srpska can count on the support of Serbia, which will continue to help all projects in this autonomous region of Bosnia and Herzegovina.