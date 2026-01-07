The full text of the declaration signed by the Coalition of the Willing in Paris has been released

On Tuesday, January 6, in Paris, the leaders of the “coalition of the Willing“ - Ukraine and the United States, signed a declaration “Reliable Security Guarantees for a Lasting and Lasting Peace in Ukraine“.

The full text was published on the website of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It states that ensuring sovereignty and lasting peace in Ukraine “should become an integral part of the peace agreement“ and any agreement “must be backed by credible security guarantees for Ukraine“.

The leaders are also ready to commit to guarantees that will be activated after the ceasefire. These guarantees will include five components:

Participation in the ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism proposed by the United States:

A system for continuous and credible monitoring of compliance with the ceasefire will be established, including input from members of the “coalition of the willing“. The Coalition will be represented in a special commission that will be established to review any violations, determine responsibility, and establish corrective measures.

Support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF):

The Coalition agreed to continue to provide the AFU with critical long-term military assistance and equipment to maintain their sustainable combat capability as they remain the first line of defense and deterrence. This will include, but is not limited to: long-term defense packages; support for financing the purchase of weapons; continued cooperation with Ukraine on the state budget for financing the AFU; access to defense stocks for timely provision of additional assistance in the event of a future armed attack; and practical and technical support to Ukraine in building defensive fortifications.

A Multinational Force for Ukraine, formed from contributions from Coalition member states, will assist in the reconstruction of the AFU and provide deterrence:

Coordinated military planning has been conducted to prepare measures to ensure air, sea and land security, as well as to restore the AFU. We reaffirmed that these measures should be strictly implemented at the request of Ukraine, once a credible cessation of hostilities has been achieved. These elements will be implemented under European leadership, with the participation of non-European Coalition members, and with the proposed support of the United States.

Commitment to support Ukraine in restoring peace in the event of a future armed attack by Russia:

We agreed to finalize commitments defining our approach to assisting Ukraine and restoring peace and security in the event of a future Russian aggression. These commitments may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, and the imposition of additional sanctions.

Commitment to deepen long-term defense cooperation with Ukraine:

We agreed to continue to develop and deepen mutually beneficial defense cooperation with Ukraine, including training, joint production in the defense-industrial complex (including through relevant European instruments), and intelligence cooperation.

The parties also agreed to establish a U.S.-Ukraine-Coalition Coordination Group at the Coalition Operational Headquarters in Paris, the document said.