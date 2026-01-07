Witkoff: We are very close to finalizing an unprecedented agreement for prosperity

After the summit of the “Coalition of the Willing“, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continued his meeting with US President's envoy Stephen Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“We continued to discuss a diplomatic path to ending the war. I thank America for its readiness to provide backup support in all areas: security guarantees, ceasefire monitoring and reconstruction“, Zelensky's Telegram post said.

Zelensky added that on Wednesday, January 7, in Paris, the parties will continue to work on security guarantees and a “basic framework for cessation“ of the conflict.

“Ukraine will be represented by the head of the presidential office Kirill Budanov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, General Andriy Khnatov, the first deputy head of the office Serhiy Kyslytsa and the adviser to the presidential office Oleksandr Bevz“, ​​said the Ukrainian leader.

Witkoff, for his part, announced that the United States would continue negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation on the evening of January 6 and 7. He also stressed that the United States would continue to work to provide security guarantees for Ukraine, as they are “essential for lasting peace“.

In addition, Witkoff stated that the countries are “very close to finalizing an unprecedented agreement for prosperity“.

On January 6, a meeting of the “coalition of the willing“ was held in Paris with the participation of over 30 countries, Ukraine and the United States. After the negotiations, the parties adopted a declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Reuters, after representatives of Ukraine, Europe and the United States agree on the details, the draft security guarantees will be presented to the Russian side.