Rubio: We will buy Greenland

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US intends to buy Greenland and that recent comments about the island should not be interpreted as a signal of a military invasion, US media reported yesterday, quoted by DPA.

Rubio made these comments during a closed meeting with US lawmakers, writes the "Wall Street Journal", citing participants in the discussion. The newspaper indicates that the aim of the US administration is to purchase the autonomous island, which belongs to Denmark.

Another American newspaper - "The New York Times", reports similar information, adding that US President Donald Trump has asked his aides to present an updated plan for the acquisition of Greenland. Trump has raised the same idea since his first term in office.

The US administration has recently stepped up its rhetoric on Greenland. The White House said yesterday that the possible use of military force remains an option, Reuters noted.