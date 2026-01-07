Sweden ready to provide Gripen fighters to Kiev

Sweden is ready to provide Gripen fighters to Ukraine for aerial surveillance as part of its efforts to ensure the security of Ukraine and Europe, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said.

The country is ready to “keep the peace“ with Gripen fighters for aerial surveillance over Ukraine, naval resources for mine clearance in the Black Sea and continued training of Ukrainian servicemen, he wrote on his X page.



According to Kristersson, this was his message in Paris during a meeting of the “coalition of the willing” countries.

“A necessary condition, of course, is the achievement of a peace agreement, a clear definition of the rules of participation of the multinational forces and the formal approval of the parliament“, the prime minister wrote.

The Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a Swedish fourth-generation multi-role fighter. The aircraft has been in service with Sweden since 1997 and is also used by Hungary, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Brazil and Thailand.

The fighter is armed with a 27-mm Mauser BK27 cannon with 120 rounds. The aircraft can carry several types of missiles, including RBS-15 anti-ship missiles, as well as various bombs, including Bombkapsel 90 cluster munitions.

On January 6, a meeting of the “coalition of the willing“ and representatives of the United States and Ukraine was held in Paris. After the talks, the parties adopted a declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.