At least seven US servicemen injured in operation in Venezuela

At least seven US servicemen were injured during the US operation in Venezuela, which led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, CNBC reports, citing Pentagon officials, News.bg reports.

The military operation, codenamed "Absolute Resolve", was carried out in the early hours of January 3 and involved elite special forces and dozens of military aircraft. According to the Pentagon, five of the wounded have already returned to duty, and two continue their recovery. All have received the necessary medical care and are expected to recover fully. US authorities emphasize that no US servicemen were killed during the operation.

US military officials describe the mission as extremely complex and intensive, defining it as a serious test of the training and professionalism of the armed forces. Special units from various branches of the armed forces, including Delta Force fighters, as well as significant aviation resources, participated in the operation. According to estimates by Western media and analysts, the operation was planned for months and involved the use of more than 150 military aircraft in the Caracas area, reports the “Washington Post“.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife were detained in the capital Caracas and subsequently transported to the United States. There they face federal trials on charges, including drug trafficking and terrorism, which both deny.

The operation also resulted in significant losses among Venezuelan and allied forces. Various official estimates indicate dozens of military personnel, including Cuban citizens, were killed. Havana confirmed that 32 Cubans died during the actions. In response, the Venezuelan government declared seven days of national mourning.

The military intervention has caused serious international repercussions and heated debates about its legality and its possible impact on regional stability. The UN Secretary-General has expressed concern for the rule of law and the future of Venezuela, and a number of countries and international organizations have called for restraint and a renewal of dialogue.